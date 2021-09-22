RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condoles with King Sunny Ade over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with renowned musician, King Sunny Ade, over the passing of his wife, Risikat Adegeye.

Adegeye was a member of the 6th Lagos State House of Assembly.

The president condoled with the Lagos State government, the House of Assembly, friends and political associates, urging them to trust in God at the very difficult time.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would comfort her husband, family and loved ones, while granting her soul eternal rest.

