President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and professional colleagues of Justice M. O. Oyetunde over the passing of the erudite jurist.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He also commiserated with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Body of Benchers, stating that the years of sacrifice and diligent work of the legal luminary would continue to resonate for the upcoming legal minds to learn and be inspired.

Buhari prayed that the soul of the departed would find rest in the bosom of the Lord.

The president urged family members of the deceased, one of whom his Senior Special Assistant on Finance and Fiscal Policy, Dr Bode Oyetunde, to take solace in their father’s good works during his lifetime.