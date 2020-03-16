The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

The President urged the governor, family members and all associates of Hajiya Bello to find solace in the grace of long life given to the matriarch, and her strength of character in bringing up her children, grandchildren and great-grand children in fear of God.

President Buhari lauded the deceased for promoting strong moral values in her community during her lifetime.

Late Hajiya Hauwau Oziohu Bello, mother of Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello. . [Twitter/GbengaGOLD]

According to him, the legacies of generosity, kindness and virtue that Hajiya Bello lived by, and consistently advocated will always be remembered.

The President urged the family and all citizens of Kogi State to immortalize the matriarch by promoting her values, praying that God would grant her soul peaceful rest.