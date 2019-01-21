President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Mohammed Abubakar, the governor of Bauchi State, following the death of his foster mother, Aisha Sulaiman Mohammed, who passed away at the age of 78.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, stated that President Buhari expressed his condolence in a message to the governor.

According to the president, the sadness due to the demise of a mother cannot be described in words.

He urged the governor and his family members to take solace in the fact that the late Hajiya Aisha left behind an unparalleled record in community service and for which every son will be proud of.

He prayed to Allah to accept her soul.