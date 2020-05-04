President Buhari, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, said though Mama Sarah Ihunda Opara (née Oparaodu) transited at the ripe age of 96, “mothers remain like gold, no matter how old they are.”

He urged the former Deputy Speaker to take solace in the quality of life Mama lived, and the accomplished family she raised.

President Buhari enjoined all those she left behind to keep her memory aglow by maintaining the virtues of piety, community spiritedness and industry, for which she was known.