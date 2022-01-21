Buhari condoles with family of murdered 5-yr-old girl, Hanifa

Reacting to the girl’s murder, the president in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu praised the Police and the secret service for the arrest of the teacher who kidnapped and murdered the five-year-old girl.

“President Buhari said the family and the whole nation which followed up on Hanifa’s travail every day since her disappearance in December last year were hoping for the girl to have been rescued alive and well, adding however that the very thorough and painstaking detective operation by the law enforcement bodies, leading to the discovery of the corpse and the arrest of the suspects who have already made confessions was commendable, calling it an achievement that should instill more public confidence in the authorities,” Shehu said.