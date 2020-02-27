The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday.

The President joined professional and political associates of the former presidential aide in mourning the departed, who served the country in many capacities, including Special Adviser to President Shehu Shagari.

He affirmed that Anyanwu played a key role in the reconciliation and reconstruction efforts after the Nigerian Civil War, and the country’s transition to civil rule in the second republic.

President Buhari believed the contributions of the former Director General of the NIIA to national development would always be remembered by posterity, especially his return to the country after obtaining his doctorate at the Pennsylvania University to support the reconciliation process after the civil war.

The President prayed that almighty God would accept Anyanwu’s soul and comfort all loved ones as the family lays his remains to final rest on Feb. 28.