President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Abuja prayed God to comfort former Inspector General of Police and Chairman, Police Service Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, on the loss of his wife, Ariat.

In a condolence message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the president urged Smith, his family, relations and friends to take heart at the passage of a dutiful wife and mother, trusting that she had returned to her Maker after a worthy life.

“As human beings, it will naturally be painful. But our trust in Almighty Allah is unshaken, and it is from Him we come, and to Him we return.

”Please be comforted,” the president added.

Ariat Smith passed away on Friday, aged 69, and had been buried according to Muslim rites.