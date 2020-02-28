In a condolence message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari described the late Ado Sanusi “as a distinguished diplomat and remarkable statesman who had served his country and his immediate community with dedication’’.

He noted that the great contributions of the late diplomat would be remembered for many years to come.

Buhari also extended condolences to the Emir of Kano, his family, the Kano State Government and the people of the State at large over “this enormous loss of a remarkable gentleman and committed public servant’’.