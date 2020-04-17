Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the president, who originated a telephone call to the Emir on Friday, said:

“I am personally touched and saddened by the death of your senior wife Hajiya Binta Umar at the age of 70.

“The deceased had lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation. She was an epitome of great virtues.

“My heart and prayers are with you and members of your family over the demise of this pillar of your household.’’

President Buhari prayed that Allah would bless Hajiya Binta’s soul and reward her good deeds with paradise.

The President also prayed that ”God will grant the Emir and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.’’