Buhari condoles with Emeka Ihedioha on mother’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari expressed his condolences to the former Imo State governor and also prayed for the repose of his late mother.

This is contained in a message to the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, issued by the President’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Buhari said: “I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace.

“The late Dame Dorothy Ihedioha was an example of simplicity and a meaningful life.

”Her devotion to values and strong faith in God in all situations is a rare occurrence.

”Please accept the nation’s condolences on this irreparable loss.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

