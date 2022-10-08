RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condoles with Bauchi Governor on demise of brother

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, following the demise of his older brother, Alhaji Bappa Mohammed.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed.
President Muhammadu Buhari and Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed.

”He was seen as a bright and visionary personality. It is a great loss. My heartfelt tribute goes to the family.

”I pray to Allah that the Governor and the family members find the strength to overcome this great loss.

”May he rest in peace,” he said.

