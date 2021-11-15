RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condoles with Aliko Dangote over brother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over the death of his younger brother and Vice President of the Dangote Group, Sani Dangote on Sunday.

Sani Dangote was the younger brother of Aliko Dangote and the Group Vice President at Dangote Group
In a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, Buhari joined the family in mourning the industrious son.

The president noted that the deceased had over the years played a key role in the success of the family business, dedicating his time to ensure fairness and optimum result in all endeavours.

ALSO READ: Dangote's brother, Sani, is dead

President Buhari further acknowledged that late Sani Dangote was reputed for his gentleness, loyalty and generosity.

The president urged approximation of his wonderful deeds on earth, praying that the almighty God would grant him eternal rest.

