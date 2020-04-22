Reacting to the sad news, the President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the late Hussain “did not only live for himself, but also devoted his life to the service of humanity through his philanthropic deeds.”

According to President Buhari, Hussain’s selflessness and passion for humanity are virtues for which he will be remembered for many years to come.

The President appealed to other well-to-do members of society “to borrow a leaf from the noble deeds of the late Idris Hussain.”

He prayed Allah to forgive the soul of the deceased and grant him paradise “for his good deeds during his remarkable life on earth.”