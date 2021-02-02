The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Monday.

Buhari equally sent words of comfort to the other children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of the departed teacher and businesswoman, who was known as ‘Kind Teacher’ during her professional life.

He recalled that Alhaja Erogbogbo was a well-rounded Nigerian, born in Kano, schooled in Lagos, and later taught in Kano, Lagos and Jos.

The president noted that late Erogbogbo impacted positively on the lives of students who passed through her tutelage, hence the sobriquet, ‘Kind Teacher.’

He prayed that the soul of Mama Erogbogbo would rest well, and that God would comfort all those she left behind.