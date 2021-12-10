RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condoles Indian PM over death of defence chief, wife in helicopter crash

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined other world leaders in mourning India’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others killed in a helicopter crash.

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi
President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

President Buhari, in a message to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Thursday, described the deaths as irreparable losses to the Indian military and the nation.

Recommended articles

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja quoted the Nigerian leader as saying that the late Chief of Defence Staff was widely credited with the reform of the Indian armed forces and the security apparatuses.

Gen. Bipin Rawat, who was leading changes to his country’s military, died along with his wife and other senior officers. [dnaindia]
Gen. Bipin Rawat, who was leading changes to his country’s military, died along with his wife and other senior officers. [dnaindia] Pulse Nigeria

“On behalf of myself, the government and people of Nigeria, I convey to you our deepest condolences, to the Rawat family, the families of the deceased as well as the Indian Military and nation as you mourn the Chief of Defence Staff, his wife and 11 other fine crop of officers,” the president said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rawat was India’s first chief of defence staff, a position that the government established in 2019, and was seen as close to prime minister Modi.

The 63-year-old was travelling with his wife and other senior officers in the Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter, which crashed near its destination in southern Tamil Nadu state.

Modi said Rawat was an outstanding soldier and “true patriot” who had helped modernise the country’s armed forces.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari condoles Indian PM over death of defence chief, wife in helicopter crash

Buhari condoles Indian PM over death of defence chief, wife in helicopter crash

FG to construct 3,000-capacity custodial centres nationwide – Aregbesola

FG to construct 3,000-capacity custodial centres nationwide – Aregbesola

Political parties to bear cost of direct primaries- INEC

Political parties to bear cost of direct primaries- INEC

Bill to create crèches in public, private workplaces passes 2nd reading

Bill to create crèches in public, private workplaces passes 2nd reading

Presidency assures Police officers, civil servants of December salary

Presidency assures Police officers, civil servants of December salary

Why we can’t respond to allegation of non-remittance against PEF - NUPRC

Why we can’t respond to allegation of non-remittance against PEF - NUPRC

Katsina govt restores telecom services in 10 LGAs ravaged by banditry

Katsina govt restores telecom services in 10 LGAs ravaged by banditry

Buhari condemns Katsina Commissioner’s murder, says killers must be found

Buhari condemns Katsina Commissioner’s murder, says killers must be found

Nigeria records 754 additional COVID-19 infections in 24hrs

Nigeria records 754 additional COVID-19 infections in 24hrs

Trending

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]