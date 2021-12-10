Buhari condoles Indian PM over death of defence chief, wife in helicopter crash

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja quoted the Nigerian leader as saying that the late Chief of Defence Staff was widely credited with the reform of the Indian armed forces and the security apparatuses.

Pulse Nigeria

“On behalf of myself, the government and people of Nigeria, I convey to you our deepest condolences, to the Rawat family, the families of the deceased as well as the Indian Military and nation as you mourn the Chief of Defence Staff, his wife and 11 other fine crop of officers,” the president said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rawat was India’s first chief of defence staff, a position that the government established in 2019, and was seen as close to prime minister Modi.

The 63-year-old was travelling with his wife and other senior officers in the Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter, which crashed near its destination in southern Tamil Nadu state.