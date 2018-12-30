The President, in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, condoled with Ibilola, the widow of the departed, and the entire Femi-Pearce family, friends and relations.

He urged them to take solace in the fact that, their patriarch left his footprints on the sands of time, serving meritoriously at the General Hospital, Lagos, and Lagos University Hospital (LUTH), among others.

Buhari noted that while combining medical practice with academics, Prof. Femi-Pearce was Acting Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, and later, Pro-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), for four years.

“At retirement, he co-founded the leisure resort, Whispering Palms, which he managed with his wife.

“Tremendous impact was made on the host community through various social development interventions,’’ he said.

The President, who prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased, urged those he left behind to keep his memory alive through the preservation of his legacies.