In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, Buhari said the clashes are unacceptable.

He said, “Violence and bloodshed for whatever reason is unacceptable and condemnable, especially when it is coming as the nation celebrates Easter, with all the lessons of love and peace for humanity.

”Violence has not and cannot be the solution to the resolution of misunderstandings among the people.

“Once we abandon reason and good judgement, we are giving violence the chance to take over and make a bad situation more complicated and difficult to resolve.’’

He added that the “primary initiative for ending violence once and for all must originate from the local actors involved in these clashes.”

You'll recall that in January 2019, Buhari condemned the inter-communal violence between Tiv and Jukun communities in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue, which left dozens injured and several houses destroyed.

The President reaffirmed that government would not allow any group to incite hatred and violence against others.

He therefore urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators, financiers and sponsors of the reprehensible acts of violence and charge them to court without delay.