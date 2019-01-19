Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, expressed deepest sympathies and condolences to the people and the government of Benue State over losses recorded following the incident.

The President reaffirmed that government would not allow any group to incite hatred and violence against others, even as he commended the army, police and other security agencies for promptly bringing the violence to a quick end.

He urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators, financiers and sponsors of the reprehensible acts of violence and charge them to court without delay.

Buhari wished those who sustained injuries during the incident speedy recovery.

At least 15 houses, belonging to both members of the Tiv and Jukun nationalities in Abinsi, Guma LGA of the state, were razed when violence erupted among suspected cult groups which later turned to an ethnic clash