RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condemns ritual killings, violent attacks against policemen

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned a rise in ritual killings and deadly attacks against on-duty policemen and ethnic minorities, with the latest incidents reported in Enugu, Imo, Abia, Zamfara and Ogun States.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja, said incidents of ritual killings, hate crimes and killing of law enforcement officers are aberrations.

Recommended articles

While expressing the sympathy of the nation to families of the victims, Buhari urged law enforcement agencies, state governments, local authorities, community and religious leaders to take all lawful actions to prevent further incidents of this nature.

He also charged the security agencies to put in place measures against the normalisation of these primitive acts, hate crimes and acts of terror.

“I condemn these dastardly acts of violence and pray for the souls of the departed,” he said.

He added that the courts of the land must apply “the strictest of punishment under our laws to the perpetrators of these horrific crimes.”

Buhari said that “killings in the name of rituals, political agitation and tribal hatred are not in keeping with the tenets of our religions and of the civilised and enlightened cultures we are all claiming to be.

“No person has the right to take the law in his or her own hands.”

The president further re-emphasised the need for all Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper and should see an attack, “be it verbal or physical on anyone, as an attack on the very essence that keeps us as a nation.’’

Meanwhile, President Buhari has commended the government of Abia for the actions it has so far taken on the incident a few days ago against traders at the New Cattle Market, in Ukwa Local Government Area of the state and appealed for calm.

He also expressed his sympathies to the families of those killed and suffered loss of property following the attacks.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari condemns ritual killings, violent attacks against policemen

Buhari condemns ritual killings, violent attacks against policemen

Arewa group says they are ready to support Igbo Presidency in 2023

Arewa group says they are ready to support Igbo Presidency in 2023

Gbajabiamila says probe of Nigerian Correctional Service has nothing to do with Tinubu

Gbajabiamila says probe of Nigerian Correctional Service has nothing to do with Tinubu

Corps member dies, 6 to repeat national service in Sokoto

Corps member dies, 6 to repeat national service in Sokoto

Strike: ASUU exposed students to robbery and kidnapping last year - Rep

Strike: ASUU exposed students to robbery and kidnapping last year - Rep

Abba Kyari: 2 police officers suspended over alleged involvement in drug deal

Abba Kyari: 2 police officers suspended over alleged involvement in drug deal

2023 elections: Omo-Agege believes APC can supplant PDP in Delta

2023 elections: Omo-Agege believes APC can supplant PDP in Delta

2023: APC remains party to beat, says Nasarawa lawmaker

2023: APC remains party to beat, says Nasarawa lawmaker

Fuel Scarcity: PDP advises Buhari to quit his position as Petroleum Minister

Fuel Scarcity: PDP advises Buhari to quit his position as Petroleum Minister

Trending

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU leaders. (Punch)

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Abba Kyari [NPF]