President Buhari made the condemnation in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday

The president said that, the death of one innocent Nigerian is no less important than the death of a hundred.

It is a matter of time before these murderous gangs of criminals meet their Waterloo.

Foto: AFPTV/AFP

According to the President, the criminals cannot be lucky always because the law will ultimately catch up with them and deliver justice ruthlessly.

He said: Let no group of outlaws doubt the will and resolve of my administration to confront criminals who have no iota of regard for the sanctity of life.

President Buhari also reassured Nigerians that their security remained a top priority of his government.

Our security personnel are being trained, retrained, motivated and provided with essential equipment in order to improve their capacity to respond to our security challenges, he added.

President Buhari, who commiserated with the families of the victims, prayed that almighty God would grant rest to the souls of the unfortunate victims of the killings in Sokoto and Kaduna States.