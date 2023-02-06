Buhari condemns killing of Nigerians in Burkina Faso

The president, in a statement by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja expressed his condolences and prayed for the safety of other Nigerians stranded there.

”The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Nigerian Embassy in Burkina Faso, is engaging with the Burkinabe authorities and awaits the outcome of their investigation of the unfortunate incident, and if necessary, to ensure that all culprits are appropriately sanctioned.