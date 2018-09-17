Pulse.ng logo
Buhari condemns killing of abducted aid worker

Khorsa, who worked for the Red Cross, was kidnapped about six months ago at the Rann camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned and described as heinous and despicable, the killing of Ms Saifura Hussaini Khorsa, an aid worker, by the Boko Haram terrorists play

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau

(Nigerian Monitor )

The president made the condemnation in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

The terrorists have equally threatened to harm others, including the lone Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu still in their custody.

In his reaction, President Buhari said: “The government of Nigeria strongly condemns this reprehensible and inhuman act. No religion permits the killing of the innocent.

“Saifura worked for the Red Cross, a humanitarian organisation tirelessly working to bring succor to all the victims of violence irrespective of the sides of the conflict.’’

The President, therefore, appealed to Nigeria’s international partners and everyone with an influence on the terrorists to prevail on them “to stop these acts of extreme barbarism.”

ALSO READ: Terrorists release new video executing 3 govt spies

Buhari further assured that his administration would seize “every given opportunity, with both hands and to use all means available to bring home all citizens being held against their will by the Boko Haram terrorists.’’

The President, on behalf of his family, the government and people of Nigeria extended condolences to the family of Saifura, the Red Red Cross and UNICEF over the loss of the “selfless and hardworking mother.’’

