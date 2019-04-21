The president made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari extended his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

“We stand with victims of terrorism all over the world because we know and understand this harrowing inhuman activity,” the president said.

According to him, Nigeria stands with the people of Sri Lanka at this terrible moment.

He urged the authorities not to spare ”the wicked elements behind these mischievous attacks.”