In a reaction to the incident, via a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday, Buhari expressed the shock and sadness of the Nigerian people over the incident.
Buhari condemns despicable bomb attack in Turkiye
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned as “despicable and cowardly,” the terrorist bomb attack that claimed several lives and injured tens of others in an explosion in central Istanbul, Türkiye.
He assured the Turkish President, Recep Tayyep Erdogan, that the government and people of Nigeria would continue to support them in the global war against terrorism.
”The thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with the families of the innocent people killed and we wish full and speedy recovery to those injured,” the Nigerian leader said.
