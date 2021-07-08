RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condemns attacks in Adamawa, says no criminal will go unpunished

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over brutal killing of some citizens, including a vigilante leader and Village Head of Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The president made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Shehu said the president was reacting to the incident which happened on Wednesday in the state.

Buhari said: “This level of savagery, inhumanity and reckless disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished.’’

The President directed security officials to redouble their efforts and respond to these security threats promptly and decisively.

“We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in our hands.’’

He directed respective agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately assess losses in the community and send support.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has raised a high powered delegation to visit the community to convey his sympathies to the families of victims and government of Adamawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aide also confirmed this in the statement.

