President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following drone attacks on the country’s refinery plants at Khurais and Abqaiq.

The president stated this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

President Buhari said: “We in Nigeria once experienced attacks on our own oil facilities. Those who sought, by doing so, to undermine governments of the day did not succeed then – nor at any time.

“The identities of those who sent the drones to attack the Saudi refineries, and from where, may not yet be known.

”Still, these attacks similarly represent economic warfare aimed at damaging a government, but, in reality, always and only damaging innocent citizens’ livelihoods: those with no place, nor cause, to be harmed.”

The Nigerian leader maintained that those responsible for the attacks who succeeded in creating more enemies rather than friends in the international community.

“The attackers of Saudi Arabia will win no friends in the international community for their actions – whoever they may be, and however certain they be in their cause,” he added.