President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the July 9 killing of several people, including a district head, in and around the village of Gandi in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State by bandits.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday quoted Buhari as saying “government was working hard to unmask the sponsors of the dastardly and ungodly act.

“This wanton violence against innocent people won’t be tolerated by this government, we are working round the clock to identify the people sponsoring these heartless attacks.

“It is curious why any group of mass murderers would be targeting and killing innocent people for no just reason.

“Make no mistake about it, my administration remains committed to security as one of its core objectives, and any attempt to test our will by trouble makers will be met with equal force.”

The President assured Nigerians that those behind the killing of innocent Nigerians would be identified and defeated.

“Identifying and defeating these callous killers is receiving priority from this administration, and we shall spare no effort in tracing the root of this evil, especially their sources of funding and arms,’’ he added.

He promised that although these hit and run gangs of mass murderers were using unconventional tactics, they would eventually be defeated.

The President also warned that his administration would not allow any group to hold the country hostage and destroy life without consequences.

He said “I wish to assure Nigerians that security is receiving the greatest attention from this administration and there is no compromise in this commitment.

“I appeal for your patience while my security teams rack their brains to put an end to this horrendous violence.”

The President extended his condolences to the government, families of victims and the people of Sokoto State over what he described as “incredible lose of lives in the hands of enemies of humanity.’’

He assured that the Federal Government would give all possible assistance to the state in dealing with the tragic incident.