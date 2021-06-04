Buhari completes 5-year tenure as Chairman of Niger Basin Authority
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Roch Kaboré of Burkina Faso on his appointment as the new Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA).
‘‘Let me, on behalf of all Heads of State and Government of NBA, wish His Excellency President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, a very successful tenure,’’ he said.
The Nigerian leader also congratulated member states of NBA for a job well done, calling on them to continue to muster the needed political will and courage to implement the far-reaching decisions agreed at the Summit.
He also expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to leaders and member-countries, who attended the Summit for their ‘‘unwavering support and cooperation” during his five year tenure as Chairman of Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Authority.
