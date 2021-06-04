RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari completes 5-year tenure as Chairman of Niger Basin Authority

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Roch Kaboré of Burkina Faso on his appointment as the new Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA).

President Muhammadu Buhari has completed his five-year tenure as Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA). [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari participates at the 12th Virtual Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Niger Basin Authority at the State House, Abuja. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

Buhari, who is the outgoing Chair, said in his closing address at the virtual 12th summit of the Heads of State and Government of NBA, that the Institution had ‘‘the utmost confidence’’ in Kabore’s ability to steer the affairs of the Niger Basin Authority for the next two years.

‘‘Let me, on behalf of all Heads of State and Government of NBA, wish His Excellency President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, a very successful tenure,’’ he said.

The Nigerian leader also congratulated member states of NBA for a job well done, calling on them to continue to muster the needed political will and courage to implement the far-reaching decisions agreed at the Summit.

He also expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to leaders and member-countries, who attended the Summit for their ‘‘unwavering support and cooperation” during his five year tenure as Chairman of Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Authority.

