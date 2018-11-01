Pulse.ng logo
Buhari committed to free, fair 2019 elections, Onyeama tells UN

Onyeama said this when Mr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), led a delegation to visit him in Abuja

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Buhari committed to free, fair 2019 elections, Onyeama tells UN delegates (NAN)

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, says President Muhammadu Buhari is absolutely determined to ensure free and fair 2019 General Elections

Onyeama said this when Mr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), led a delegation to visit him in Abuja

“Mr President is determined that each vote must count and eligible Nigerians should have the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

“We have to practice what we preach,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the delegation had, in its report, expressed satisfaction that all institutions responsible for delivering free, fair and credible elections were working to achieve the mandate.

Chambas, in his remarks, commended the Federal Government for its leadership role in the ECOWAS region.

The envoy noted that the Buhari-led administration had helped to ensure political stability in the region.

“We believe that the President will fulfill his promise of conducting free, fair and credible elections in 2019,’’ he said.

Chambas urged all the institutions responsible for successful conduct of the 2019 elections to live up to their responsibility and expectations of the international community.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

