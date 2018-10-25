Buhari commissions new terminal at Port Harcourt Airport

news

President Muhammad Buhari has commissioned the terminal building at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The president commissioned the building today Thursday, October 25, 2015.

President Buhari's special assistant on New media, Bashir Ahmad, revealed this via Twitter.

Buhari arrived Port Harcourt around 12:30PM. he was received by Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Buhari Inaugurates new ECOWAS border post

The President on Tuesday, October23, 2018, inaugurated a new joint border in the Badagry axis of Lagos alongside the president of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon.

During the inauguration, the president stated that the new Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu joint border post will foster common interest between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

In a statement issued by is senior adviser on media, Femi Adesina, the president stressed that the establishment will promote brotherliness among both countries.

He described the project as a means of enhancing the movement of persons and goods within the region.