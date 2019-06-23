In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, Buhari condemned the incident, describing the bandit’s attacks as ”callous and despicable”.

He assured the people of Zamfara and other Nigerians who had lost loved ones to violent attacks that the government, under his watch, would soon bring such dastardly acts to an end.

The president commended the new administration in the State for putting in new security measures to curtail the activities of criminals and bandits.

He urged them not to despair but to see the latest attack as a challenge to step up collective actions to rout the enemy, in partnership with the Federal government.

While urging law enforcement agencies to take prompt and timely actions against the wicked attackers, Buhari appealed to citizens to have faith in the security agencies by giving them useful information on plans and the movements of the bandits.