Reacting to the incident in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari decried the unfortunate loss of lives in the avoidable incident.

He also commended the efforts of Nigerians who offered immediate assistance to those injured in the incident and took them for further care.

The President called on Nigerians to be careful in handling flammable materials, especially petroleum products, in order to avoid needless casualties.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and wished those receiving treatment speedy recovery.