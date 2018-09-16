Pulse.ng logo
Buhari commiserates with U.S., Sudan over natural disasters

  Published:
Nigeria's All Progressives Congress (APC) of the eventual election winner Muhammadu Buhari asked for 27.5 million naira just to stand in the party's presidential primary in 2015 play Buhari commiserates with U.S., Sudan over natural disasters (AFP/File)

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his sympathies to President Donald Trump and the American people over the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence currently ravaging some parts of the United States.

The Nigerian leader identified with the anguish of the victims and the disruptions the violent winds and rains had caused so far.

According to him, the world is so interconnected by our common humanity that the impact of a tragedy in one country can be felt by others thousands of miles away.

He said: “As the victims of this natural disaster struggle to pick up the pieces of their lives and count their losses, I send the deepest and sincerest sympathies of my family, the government and people of Nigeria to President Trump and the American people over this sad event.

‘‘Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims at this difficult time in their lives.”

Buhari also commiserated with the government and people of Sudan over the reported landslide disaster in the country that had, so far, claimed tens of lives.

The President, on behalf of his family, the government and people of Nigeria, expressed regrets over the loss of lives.

According to the Nigerian leader, the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians are with the families and friends of bereaved Sudanese, who are in sorrow as a result of the tragic landslide.

