President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Government and people of Niger Republic over the July 1 killing of 18 soldiers by an armed group, near Inates, in the Western Region of the country.

In a letter of commiseration to President Mahamadou Issoufou on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday, President Buhari said:

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families of the victims of this heinous crime.

“Nigeria strongly condemns this act of terrorism and shares your pains over the enormous loss.

“As the nation mourns these heroes, we also pray that those reported missing would soon be found. It is also my hope that those behind the attack would be tracked and brought to justice.”