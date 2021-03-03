The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Buhari joined the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, as well as the people of Kagara emirate in mourning the passing of the first class Emir.

He noted that the deceased guided his community with dignity and dedication throughout his 30 years on the throne.

‘‘The highly revered Emir served the needs of his people and devoted his resources for their benefit and development.

‘‘He will be missed by the nation and remembered for his wise counsel to successive administrations that benefited from his wealth of experience in leadership,’’ he added.

The president prayed Allah to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus.