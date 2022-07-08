RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari commiserates with Japan on tragic death of ex-Prime Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in the wake of the gruesome assassination of the former prime minister.

In a condolence message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, the president also condoled with the Government and people of Japan over the incident.

Buhari joined all Japanese in mourning the loss of the country’s longest serving prime minister and outstanding leader, assuring the family of Abe of the prayers and thoughts of all Nigerians during this difficult time.

According to him, Abe will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to strengthening trade and investment between Africa and Japan through various initiatives and partnerships, using the instrumentality of Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

The president said under Abe, Nigeria and Japan enjoyed a strategic partnership, supporting each other’s shared aspirations on economic cooperation, healthcare, human resource development, disaster risk reduction, peace and security.

The Nigerian leader prayed that the memory of the Japanese statesman and respected international leader would be a blessing to his nation and people, whom he served so devotedly.

