The president, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday, joined the Chukwuma family, relatives and the people of Nnewi in Anambra in honouring the life of a matriarch.
Buhari commiserates with Innoson CEO Chukwuma over mother’s death
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Chairman/CEO of Innoson Group of Companies Limited, Innocent Chukwuma, over the passing away of his mother, Madam Martina Chukwuma, at the age of 101.
He noted that the deceased birthed, trained, nurtured and prayed for the wellbeing of all her children, including a very successful entrepreneur, whose successes in business was recognised worldwide.
The president urged members of the Chukwuma family and all who honoured her memory to remember that the departed embodied the scriptural truth that ”those that watch over the affairs of their household do not eat the bread of idleness.”
He prayed that the peaceful circumstances of the homecoming of the centenarian to her Maker would bring divine comfort and solace to her family and those mourning her.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng