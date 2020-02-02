President Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, joined all friends and associates of the family in mourning the deceased.

President Buhari noted that Ramatu Etuh’s life and time on earth was lined with good works, most remarkably her love and care for the weak, sick and underprivileged.

He urged more focus on God and his numerous blessings, believing that Etuh’s wife left a good record of kindness to her husband, children and everyone close to her.

The President prayed that God would grant the soul of the departed a peaceful rest, and comfort the family.