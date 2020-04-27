Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, quoted President Buhari as describing the deceased as “an important and community leader’’.

In a tribute to the late community leader and matriarch, who died at the age of 96 in Bichi, Kano State, the President said: “I am deeply touched by the passing away of Hajiya Kareematu, an important family and community leader.

“She will be remembered for her untiring efforts to unite the family and promote peace in her community.”

President Buhari prayed that almighty Allah would receive Hajiya Bichi’s soul and grant family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.