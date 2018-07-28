Buhari commiserates with Aliyu Gusau over wife’s death

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Aliyu Gusau, on the death of his wife, Hajiya Binta.

In a condolence message by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari said the death of Hajiya Binta came to him “as a great shock.”

The President said: “A wife occupies an important place in a man’s life, a bond so strong that we treat our wives like our own flesh and blood.

“My heart goes out to Gen. Gusau at this emotionally trying moment.

“Death is inevitable and we are powerless against the will of God. No tears can wipe away our grief, the best tribute to the dead is to pray for them.’’

The President prayed Allah to comfort the retired army general and members of his family and grant them the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“May the soul of Hajiya Binta rest in peace, May Allah reward her good deeds with al- Jannah, amen,” he said.