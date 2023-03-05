Buhari commiserates with Abacha family over death of Abdullahi.

According to the presidential aide, the president’s prayers and thoughts are with the family of Abacha as they grieve the passing of the young Abdullahi.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourned.

Pulse had earlier reported that Abdullahi died in the early hours of Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Announcing the news of his passing, one of his sisters and wife of Yobe State governor, Gumsu Sani Abacha tweeted on Saturday that he died died in his sleep.

Her tweet read: “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. I lost my younger brother Abdullahi Sani Abacha. He died in his sleep. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him jannatul firdous, Ameen. Please include him in your prayers.”

The deceased is one of the 10 children (seven sons and 3 daughters) the late General gave birth to before his demise in 1998.

Recall Abacha had come into power in 1993 after displacing the interim government headed by the late Ernest Shonekan in the last coup d'etat recorded in Nigeria.

He died mysteriously on 8 June, 1998, inside the Aso Rock Villa, just before he could complete his planned transition from a military ruler to a democratic president.