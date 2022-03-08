RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari commends Osinbajo’s loyalty, dedication to duty

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and dedication to duty, especially in supervising the nation’s economy,

Buhari and Osibanjo (SundiataPost)
This, according to him, involves regular interface with heads of public and private institutions, and other government structures to ensure ”synergy and harmony that put the welfare and wellbeing of all Nigerians first.”

The president made his feelings known in a congratulatory message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja on the occasion of Osinbajo’s 65th birthday on Tuesday.

Buhari also noted the worthy contributions of the Vice President to the development of the country as a lawyer, scholar, administrator and pastor.

He lauded him for working selflessly and sacrificially to bring government closer to the people, and placing the people at the centre of governance by regularly advocating policies that support human development.

Buhari extolled Osinbajo’s courage, humility and resourcefulness, praying that the almighty God would continue to grant him the strength, wisdom and good health to serve the nation and humanity.

