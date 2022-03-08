Buhari commends Osinbajo’s loyalty, dedication to duty

The president made his feelings known in a congratulatory message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja on the occasion of Osinbajo’s 65th birthday on Tuesday.

Buhari also noted the worthy contributions of the Vice President to the development of the country as a lawyer, scholar, administrator and pastor.

He lauded him for working selflessly and sacrificially to bring government closer to the people, and placing the people at the centre of governance by regularly advocating policies that support human development.