President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Nigerians for their unity of purpose in fighting against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The president in a statement on Thursday, March 26, 2020, praised Nigerians for their willingness for self-isolation and social distancing.

Buhari also appreciated the contributions of public-spirited individuals and institutions, who are mobilising resources to complement efforts of Federal and State governments.

The president further praised religious bodies, health workers, FG agencies, including security outfits, the National Centre for Disease Control and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria for rising to the occasion to protect the country and its citizens, adding that his government will remain steadfast in deploying more resources to lessen the burden of the pandemic.

Buhari, who commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and commercial banks for the interventions to make forex and credit more accessible to those on the manufacturing line, also directed all relevant agencies and regulators to provide enabling environment for industries to sustain their operations.

“President Buhari calls on all leaders across the country, including religious and traditional leaders, to further support the Federal and State governments in the ongoing sensitization programmes on the need to stay at home and keep a safe distance in the public, and to dissuade citizens from panic buying and rumour mongering.

“He reassures that government directives will not affect production and distribution of food, medications, medical equipment and other essentials as the nation wades through the global health challenge, which already portends dire economic strains,” the statement read in part.

