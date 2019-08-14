Buhari made the commendation on Wednesday in Shinkafi while inaugurating Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafia-Abdallawa-Dankaba road constructed by the government.

“Since roads are the major means of transportation in Katsina State, the state government’s foresight in making them motorable is indeed a step in the right direction and commendable.

“This is in consonance with the change agenda and philosophy of this administration.

“We all know that the economy of Katsina State is based on farming and livestock rearing, hence the need to open it up across all communities so as to tap the abundant agricultural and livestock resources the state is endowed with.

“Apart from easy movement of farm produce to markets, the social life of all the communities along the roads will also be improved.

“Tomorrow, I will also commission another road project that cut across Fago-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza and Kwanarsabke-Sabke-Danaunai-Dutsi road, well-done Katsina State.

“While commending the state for this, I urge you not to relent in ensuring that rural communities in need of this kind of infrastructure are given the attention they deserve,’’ he said.

Buhari also commended the people of the state for supporting the party during the 2019 general elections.

Earlier, Gov. Aminu Masari, said N3.3 billion was spent in constructing the 32 kilometre road while two other roads to be commissioned on Thursday, cost the government about N4.6 billion.

The governor said that government had completed 13 inherited road projects, constructed 46 new roads and rehabilitated 47 others.

He also said that the administration had constructed five new secondary schools, rehabilitated and upgraded 42 others between 2015 and now.

Masari further explained that 1,792 primary school classrooms were also constructed across the state during the period under review.

He said his government also upgraded eight general hospitals and constructed a specialist eye centre.

The governor disclosed that the government had established five irrigation schemes, 25 weather stations, three fire service sub-stations, e-library and executed 101 electricity projects across the state, among others.

The President is also expected to commission two road projects tomorrow.