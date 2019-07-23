President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Aircraftman (ACM) Bashir Umar for his honesty in returning lost but found sum of 37,000 Euros to the owner.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, described the act by Umar of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mobile Air Defence Team at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano as “uncommon, patriotic and exemplary”.

The President enjoined Nigerians, especially the youth, to emulate such worthy gesture.

“Honesty and integrity will always remain admirable virtues, notwithstanding challenges before any country,’’ he said.

He also applauded the leadership of the NAF for its decision to “reward the airman so as to encourage other personnel of the Service to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF’s core values of Integrity, Excellence and Service Delivery’’, the statement said.