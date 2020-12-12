President Muhammadu Buhari has charged security operatives to ensure all students, whose school was attacked by bandits on the night of Friday, December 11, 2020, are safe.

Armed bandits invaded Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina around 10:15 pm and abducted hundreds of them including the wife of an employee in the school.

Some of the students reportedly escaped from the school during the attack and passed the night in the bush.

According to the police, over 200 students have been rescued and returned to the school hostel, while many others reportedly ran home to their parents when security operatives engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

However, President Buhari has condemned the bandits attack on the students saying it is cowardly.

The president in a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity called on the Nigerian Army and Police to go after the bandits, and ensure no student gets missing.

Garba said the president has received briefings from the army that the bandits have been located at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara.

He said, "In the latest briefing received by the President from Governor Aminu Bello Masari, with whom he has been in touch, and the Army Chief of Staff, General Tukur Buratai, the military, supported by air power has located the bandits’ enclave at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara and there have been exchange of fire in an ongoing operation. Police said so far, there has not been reported any student casualty.

The president also promised to continue to support the military and the police in the fight against terrorists, adding that he has ordered the reinforcement of security of all schools in the country.

Meanwhile, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has ordered closure of all boarding schools in the state.