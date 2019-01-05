The president made the call in a congratulatory message issued by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, to the provost on his 60th birthday on Saturday.

According to President Buhari, the press remains the bastion of Nigeria’s democracy as courageous and brilliant journalists daily make sacrifices to verify, clarify and publish the truth.

He, therefore, urged the editor and administrator, who worked with many media houses, to use his experience to uplift the nation by ensuring that principles of accuracy, balance, fairness and humanity remain sacrosanct.

President Buhari also commended Ogunleye for providing good leadership for “the institution that prepares future journalists and hones the skills of those already in the profession’’.

Buhari said he joined the staff members and students of NIJ, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, family and friends of the provost in celebrating the landmark age and his contributions to the development of journalism in Nigeria.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Ogunleye “long life, good health and further fire his interest to serve the nation’’