RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari celebrates Oshiomhole @69

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

President Muhammadu Buhari is celebrating the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on his 69th birthday. [thisdaylive]

Pulse Nigeria

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by one of his spokesmen, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Buhari joined family, friends and well-wishers around the country to celebrate the former Governor of Edo, thanking God for a life of service to the nation, good health and opportunity to commemorate this special day.

The president urged Oshiomhole, as he looks forward to joining the club of septuagenarians, to rededicate his life to working for the prosperity of those in need.

He also enjoined him to build bridges among people of diverse backgrounds and faith; and inspiring others to be patriotic, eschewing politics of division and acrimony.

Buhari also recognised the immense contributions the former national chairman had made to the nation, wishing ”the people’s comrade more years of service to build a better country.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Should you be using Kayan Mata products?

Don Jazzy speaks on rumours of being broke, staying in a rented house and real estate investment

FG asks states to suspend COVID-19 vaccination after using half of doses allocated to them

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

United States warns Nigerians of fraudulent work visa press statement

Sultan of Sokoto confers traditional titles on 3 Dasuki's sons, 17 others

Rapper DMX remains on life support following heart attack

Davido's estranged fiancee Chioma Rowland deletes all his photos on her Instagram page

What are the causes of low sex drive in women and here’s how to increase it