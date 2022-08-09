Buhari celebrates Ngige at 70

Buhari noted ”the passion, zeal and diligence that the minister brings into every responsibility”.

According to the president, Ngige started as a civil servant, with distinguished record of work at National Assembly and State House Clinics, before venturing into politics in 1999, where he served as party chieftain, governor and senator.

The president affirmed that Ngige’s penchant for excellence drives his interest to always motivate and breed leaders, leaving a legacy of hardwork in Anambra State as a governor, with landmark achievements in Infrastructure development.

He added that Ngige’s inclusive governance in Anambra had greatly inspired grassroots participation, and accountability that was dubbed “Anambra people’s money working for the people’’.

Buhari also acknowledged the foresight, sacrifice and insight of Ngige in labour laws, creating employment opportunities, and stimulating a healthy working relationship between employers and employed.

He said these virtues had led to various negotiations between unions and government, and putting the interest of workers first, especially for their wages, salaries and allowances.