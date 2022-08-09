RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari celebrates Ngige at 70

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on his 70th birthday, rejoicing with the political leader on many strides and achievements.

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (right) [Premium Times]
The president, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja stated that Ngige’s achievements included impact on governance at both state and national levels.

Buhari noted ”the passion, zeal and diligence that the minister brings into every responsibility”.

According to the president, Ngige started as a civil servant, with distinguished record of work at National Assembly and State House Clinics, before venturing into politics in 1999, where he served as party chieftain, governor and senator.

The president affirmed that Ngige’s penchant for excellence drives his interest to always motivate and breed leaders, leaving a legacy of hardwork in Anambra State as a governor, with landmark achievements in Infrastructure development.

He added that Ngige’s inclusive governance in Anambra had greatly inspired grassroots participation, and accountability that was dubbed “Anambra people’s money working for the people’’.

Buhari also acknowledged the foresight, sacrifice and insight of Ngige in labour laws, creating employment opportunities, and stimulating a healthy working relationship between employers and employed.

He said these virtues had led to various negotiations between unions and government, and putting the interest of workers first, especially for their wages, salaries and allowances.

The president prayed for the wellbeing of the minister and his family.

